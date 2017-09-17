Crews on scene of car accident in downtown St. Louis

Crews are on the scene of this accident near the intersection of 8th and Olive. Credit: KMOV

Crews are on the scene of a car accident that occurred in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

The accident, which involved multiple cars, occurred near the intersection of 8th and Olive around 10:15 p.m.

Police said a speeding car crashed into an another car.

Authorities have not said if the accident is connected to unrest that occurred in downtown St. Louis a short time before.

Guns were found at the scene, police said. Two people were arrested, police said.

2 arrested after speeding car crashes into innocent motorist at 7th & Olive. Guns, drugs, mask found in vehicle. #stlverdict pic.twitter.com/jWP8KX7UKt — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017

Other information wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved