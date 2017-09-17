Crews on scene of car accident in downtown St. Louis - KMOV.com

Crews on scene of car accident in downtown St. Louis

Crews are on the scene of this accident near the intersection of 8th and Olive. Credit: KMOV Crews are on the scene of this accident near the intersection of 8th and Olive. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Crews are on the scene of a car accident that occurred in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

The accident, which involved multiple cars, occurred near the intersection of 8th and Olive around 10:15 p.m.

Police said a speeding car crashed into an another car.

Authorities have not said if the accident is connected to unrest that occurred in downtown St. Louis a short time before.

Guns were found at the scene, police said. Two people were arrested, police said.

Other information wasn’t immediately known.

