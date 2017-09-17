Officers have chemicals thrown on them during downtown unrest, p - KMOV.com

Officers have chemicals thrown on them during downtown unrest, police say

Police say this photo shows firefighters treating St. Louis County officers after someone threw chemicals at them. Credit: St. Louis County PD Police say this photo shows firefighters treating St. Louis County officers after someone threw chemicals at them. Credit: St. Louis County PD
During unrest in downtown St. Louis on Sunday night, police said chemicals were thrown or sprayed at St. Louis County officers, police said.

Authorities said the chemicals were thrown at officers between 9th and 10th street along Washington Avenue.

Firefighters worked to decontaminate the officers, police said.

