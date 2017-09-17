Police: Reports of damage in downtown St. Louis - KMOV.com

Several businesses sustain damage in downtown St. Louis Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

After an afternoon and evening of peaceful protests, there were reports of damage in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. police said they received reports of property damage in downtown St. Louis.

Windows of several businesses have been broken. A stand that holds up a sign for a parking garage was also overturned.

Police have blocked off Market Street and said those driving in the downtown area can experience delays.

St. Louis County Police said some of their officers were treated by firefighters after unknown chemicals were thrown on them.

Authorities said one bike officer suffered a non-life threatening leg injury. 

Police said multiple arrests have been made in connection to the unrest.

