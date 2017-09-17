Several businesses sustain damage in downtown St. Louis Sunday night

After an afternoon and evening of peaceful protests, there were reports of damage in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. police said they received reports of property damage in downtown St. Louis.

Windows of several businesses have been broken. A stand that holds up a sign for a parking garage was also overturned.

Windows shattered, more damage on Olive including @BaileysRange. Dave Bailey was just out in the Loop helping those businesses clean up. pic.twitter.com/GC7Qjil0uB — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) September 18, 2017

Police have blocked off Market Street and said those driving in the downtown area can experience delays.

St. Louis County Police said some of their officers were treated by firefighters after unknown chemicals were thrown on them.

Thx @STLFireDept for decontaminating our officers that had more unknown chemicals thrown on them downtown. pic.twitter.com/9XJQeoBKO7 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017

Authorities said one bike officer suffered a non-life threatening leg injury.

Police said multiple arrests have been made in connection to the unrest.

