Protest organizer says more disruptions are coming

One of the organizers of protests in response to the verdict in the Jason Stockley verdict says people should expect more demonstrations.

Reverend Darryl Gray, a longtime community activist, says more demonstrations will be held, but he did not say where.

“There will be a lot of things that will be planned that we won’t talk about that will disrupt and make people uncomfortable,” Gary said.

Gray says demonstrations he has been helped organize have been peaceful and successful.

“Our responsibility is if we get out from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and say to people ‘this is our protest, this is where we’re going to speak,’ then we are responsible for that and we take responsibility for it and we’ve been doing that,” said Gray.

But there have been what some are calling the “second wave” of demonstrators that have been bent on destruction that is causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“If there is an element that is involved in criminal activities and police can identify who they are it’s their responsibility to deal with that. We will continue to conduct non-violent protests and non-violent demonstrations,” said Gray.

Gray says demonstrations at shopping malls this weekend are aimed at economic disruption, hitting the St. Louis area in the pocketbook.

“The demonstrations at some of the malls were held just to remind people that its economics that govern and not necessarily the government itself,” said Gray.

Gray said organizers are asking for an internal and external audit of the police department as well as giving more power to the Circuit Attorney’s Office to investigate all police-involved shootings. Gray added such moves may “slow of this down.”



