7 charged in connection to Saturday night protests and unrest, police say

These five are among the seven who were charged in connection to protests and unrest in the Delmar Loop on Sautrday. Credit: STLCO PD

Police say seven people were charged in connection to protests and unrest in the Delmar Loop on Saturday night.

Tristan Muir, 22, is charged with rioting and fourth-degree assault, Lamont Davis, 27, is charged with destruction of property and rioting, Caryn Pierson, 29, is charged with destruction of property and rioting, Lakeshia Starks, 34, is charged with destruction of property, resisting arrest and rioting and Edward Stewart, 23, is charged with rioting and interfering.

Charles Jacob, 25, is charged with failure to disperse and Kristine Hendrix was also charged with failure to disperse.

In total, nine people were arrested police say. Authorities say one juvenile male was arrested for rioting and another was arrested for destruction of property, rioting and interfering.

A non-violent protest was held in the Delmar Loop Saturday night. Around 9:30 p.m., the main protest broke up and a smaller group remained.

Several businesses along the Delmar Loop had windows damaged. Police and demonstrators had a standoff.

