Gov. Greitens visits Delmar Loop to assess damage from Saturday night protests

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens visited businesses in the Delmar Loop Sunday afternoon to see the damage left behind from Saturday night’s protests.

Greitens said he is pleased with how police have been handling the protests, especially when things have turned violent.

He said the plan is the same for Sunday night.

“If people are peacefully protesting they will be protected, the minute anybody makes a decision they’re engaging in violence and vandalism, they’ll be arrested,” he said. “As I said in the past we had leaders who said its ok safe space to loot and its ok to burn buildings and walk away, that’s not the case now.”

Greitens also said he wants those individuals who were arrested Saturday night to be prosecuted for the vandalism to the fullest extent of the law.

