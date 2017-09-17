Protestors gathering outside of SLMPD building

Protesters gather near the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Credit: Alexis Zotos/KMOV) ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -
Protestors are gathering outside of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department building.
The protests come three days after former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
