Man shot and killed in North St. Louis

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in North St. Louis on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Ridge, which is in the city's Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. The victim, a 40-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

No information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved