Dollar General store in Jennings robbed; suspect at large - KMOV.com

Dollar General store in Jennings robbed; suspect at large

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Police in Jennings are investigating a robbery that happened at a local Dollar General store on Sunday morning. 

According to police, the suspect entered the store located at 6400 West Florissant Avenue, approached the cash register and demanded money after displaying a gun. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident. 

Police describe the suspect as a black male with average height and a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants. 

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly