Dollar General store in Jennings robbed; suspect at large

Police in Jennings are investigating a robbery that happened at a local Dollar General store on Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store located at 6400 West Florissant Avenue, approached the cash register and demanded money after displaying a gun. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with average height and a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved