Florissant police investigating damage at several businesses; suspect arrested

Police in Florissant have arrested a man responsible for a string of property damage in the area early Sunday morning.

The damage happened at several businesses located in the 8400 block of Lindbergh. When police responded to a security alarm going off in the area, they found several broken windows and one subject walking in the area.

The suspect was arrested and later confessed to committing the property damage. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Florissant police tell News 4 that this was an isolated incident and was not related to any kind of protest, including the recent protests related to the Jason Stockley verdict.

