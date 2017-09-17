Greitens: 'You break a window, you're going to be behind bars'

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A large police presence is on the scene at Casino Queen in East St. Louis. News 4 has learned there was a report of a shooting there early Sunday morning.
News 4 has crews on the way and will update this story as we learn more information.
Protesters gathered for a second day around St. Louis following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.
Protesters were met with a line of riot police on Delmar Boulevard late Saturday night as protests continue to ripple throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens met with police officers in the City of St. Louis Saturday morning.
