Greitens: 'You break a window, you're going to be behind bars'

As the Delmar Loops cleans up from some of the vandalism that followed peaceful protests in the neighborhood on Saturday night, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has issued a warning to future vandals.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Greitens thanked police officers for their response to the vandalism. The statement reads:

“Saturday night, some criminals decided to pick up rocks and break windows. They thought they’d get away with it. They were wrong. Our officers caught ‘em, cuffed ‘em, and threw ‘em in jail. In the past, our leaders let people break windows, loot, start fires. They let them do it. Not this time. Tonight, the police arrested the vandals. At this moment, they’re all sitting in a jail cell. They’re gonna wake up and face felony charges. These aren’t protestors, these are criminals. Criminals, listen up: you break a window, you’re going to be behind bars. It’s that simple."

At least 10 people were arrested related to the vandalism after peaceful protesters gathered in response to the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved