Security guard shot during Casino Queen armed robbery

Heavy police presence at Casino Queen in East St. Louis about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Casino Queen in East St. Louis early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:51 a.m., three suspects armed with assault rifles entered the casino and carried out the robbery. During the robbery, one security guard was shot and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The suspects left the casino with an undetermined amount of cash.

Illinois State Police and casino security are reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery and are interviewing witnesses to identify the suspects.

