Heavy police presence after report of shooting at Casino Queen - KMOV.com

Heavy police presence after report of shooting at Casino Queen

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A large police presence is on the scene at Casino Queen in East St. Louis. News 4 has learned there was a report of a shooting there early Sunday morning.

News 4 has crews on the way and will update this story as we learn more information. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly