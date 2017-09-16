Mayor Krewson and Chief O'Toole discuss protests, cancellations at press conference

A list of event cancellations has continued to grow as protests continue throughout the St. Louis area.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and acting St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole spoke at a press conference on Saturday addressing the protests and cancellations.

Both Mayor Krewson and Chief O’Toole recognize everyone’s right to protest, but draw the line at violence.

“I encourage everyone to go about their lives,” said Krewson.

People are wondering how they can go about their lives, when their plans were abruptly cancelled.

“The decision to cancel the concerts had to be made early, our police department is able to provide the standard level of service,” said Krewson. “But, with mandatory overtime of our police officers, the additional off duty officers that would have been needed probably would have been available.”

Friday’s protests resulted in 33 arrests and 11 officers injured.

Acting Chief O’Toole said most of the protestors were peaceful, but the big problem started after sunset.

“The unruly crowd became a mob, this mob was intent on destroying or damaging property, assaulting police officers and setting fires,” he said.

On Friday night Krewson was also a victim when her home was vandalized.

She described it as irritating but said the story is not about what happened to her home, it’s about coming together to have a better St. Louis.

The U2 and Ed Sheeran concerts were both cancelled, but Billy Joel’s concert is still set to go on as planned this coming week.

