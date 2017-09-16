Laclede Gas implements 2 man work crews in wake of protests

Following the response to the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley, Laclede Gas said they have implemented two man work crews for the sake of safety.

The company said they are only performing mandatory work right now which includes gas leaks and other emergencies.

Non-essential work, including hook ups, will have to wait until after the company reverts back to a normal work schedule.

They are continuing to work with police to determine when they will go back to a normal schedule.

