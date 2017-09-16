Ed Sheeran concert canceled at Scottrade Center

Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Ed Sheeran arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Ed Sheeran concert scheduled for Sunday at the Scottrade Center has been canceled.

The following announcement was made by the Messina Touring Group on the Scottrade Center website Saturday evening:

With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded on the credit card they were ordered using. Tickets purchased at the box office may get a refund there starting Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

