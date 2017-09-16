Gov. Greitens: Handcuffs will come out with vandalism, violence starts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens met with police officers in the City of St. Louis Saturday morning.

The governor shook hands with officers and thanked them for the job they’re doing. He also publicly thanked the members of the National Guard that are on standby.

When asked if there would be a curfew following Friday night’s unrest, Gov. Greitens said every option is open but so far that hasn’t happened. He made it clear that peaceful protest is okay but when vandalism or violence starts then handcuffs are going to come out and people will be arrested.

In regards to the canceled U2 concert, the governor said its terrible when people can’t do what they planned to do and that’s one reason he won’t tolerate violence.

“I think people should make good choices. We are monitoring the situation engaged with public safety, fully coordinated with city and county. Everyone should be out there making good choices. People should be alert make good choices we can talk about Monday morning when we get to Sunday night,” he said when asked about if people should feel safe going back to work Monday.

