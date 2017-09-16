Mayor Krewson says she feels 'fine' after home vandalized by agitators

Red paint splattered on a window at Mayor Krewson's home after it was vandalized (Credit KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After her house was targeted by agitators Friday night, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she is “fine.”

The mayor told News 4 she was surveying the paint and damage of her home Saturday morning. She said there was damage but that it’s “not a big deal.” She also said she feels safe following the activity outside her home Friday night.

News 4 crews saw someone inside the home removing a large rock from a broken window.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Krewson’s home was vandalized. Red paint was splattered across the walls and shutters, and windows were shattered.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved