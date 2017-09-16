Alderman Lewis Reed 'disappointed' in violence, destruction in Central West End

The branch of the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End was damaged during unrest after the Jason Stockley verdict. (credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local leaders have issued statements regarding Friday’s protests following the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis E. Reed expressed his disappointment in the attack on Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, members of the media and on law enforcement:

Reflecting on the events that have occurred over the last 24 hours, I am deeply disappointed and shocked with the verdict. Soon after the announcement, our streets were filled with non-violent protesters. The diversity and passion of the protestors was inspiring. The organized community that came together yesterday to have their voices heard is inspiring. As elected officials, we need to listen to these voices in order to bring about change. As the night went on, I was disappointed to learn about the attacks on the Mayor’s home, members of the media and on law enforcement. The violence and destruction that occurred last night in the Central West End is not only unproductive, but it is also distracting. The thousands of peaceful protestors who were making their voices heard are now being grouped together with actions of a smaller, misguided group of individuals. But, we cannot let that tarnish the message made so clear yesterday by so many people from so many different walks of life. This city has to change. I support the message of the non-violent protestors and will fight to see that message result into real change. As a father of four and an elected official, it is my mission to make this City, and this world, a better place for the next generation. Our City cannot go on like this. To bring about change, it will require partnerships at all levels - activists, police, elected officials and more. We can’t continue on as business as usual. We need to focus on change in our hurting City

In her statement, Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader Gina Mitten stated the safety of protesters, police and bystanders is paramount importance:

It is imperative that our community – and our state – work together to make fairness and equality the guiding force behind all policies. From education to economic opportunity, we have failed to provide all Missourians with the tools needed for success – and the 2017 legislative session actually took steps backwards in this regard. We must directly address injustice and inequality in all forms. We must respect the peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights, but the safety of everyone – protesters, police and bystanders – is of paramount importance today and in the coming days. Violence by any side only reinforces the worse fears of opposing groups and erects further barriers to progress and justice.

