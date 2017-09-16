Police arrest man who robbed two women in Chesterfield

A Maryland Heights man is now facing criminal charges related to two robberies in the Chesterfield area.

Brian Copilevitz, 47, has been charged with one count of first degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action after a pair of incidents, the first of which happened on September 10.

In the first robbery, Copilevitz robbed a woman at the drive-thru ATM of a bank on Clarkson Road. Police say Copilevitz threatened the woman with a stun gun.

In the second robbery, police say Copilevitz punched a woman in the face several times while she was in the women's bathroom at Faust Park. A bystander chased Copilevitz and contacted police after he heard the woman's calls for help, eventually resulting in Copilevitz's arrest. The woman suffered a broken nose in the attack.

Copilevitz is being held on a $75,000 bond on both counts. Additionally, police in O'Fallon, Mo. say they will be applying for arrest warrants on Copilevitz in connection to an armed robbery that happened in their area on September 10.

