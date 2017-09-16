Windows broken, bottles thrown as protesters engage with riot police

Protesters hung this sign over a railing at West County Mall in response to the Jason Stockley verdict (Credit: Marielle Mohs, KMOV

Multiple businesses along Delmar Boulevard were damaged by protesters after a tense standoff with police Saturday night.

Officers declared an ongoing protest in the Delmar Loop area of St. Louis an unlawful assembly after a small group of protesters remained following the dispersal of the main protest march which peacefully assembled during the late afternoon and evening.

The smaller group that remained marched through the Loop area for more than an hour before encountering a police line with officers dressed in riot gear.

When the protesters met the line, police quickly pulled back onto street corners.

Photos from the scene

Tensions continued to build as police reformed a line, then formed protective back-to-back lines and retreated down the street toward police vehicles. After protesters began throwing water bottles, the line of police moved forward toward the group of protesters. News 4 saw at least nine arrests.

7 people arrested, lined up. Officers pouring water on their faces, some appear to have been maced.An ambulance is coming to check them out pic.twitter.com/y2ppVo2ftY — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) September 17, 2017

Salt and Smoke, a barbeque restaurant on Delmar, had a window broken, along with numerous other businesses in the area.

Officers are at Delmar & Skinker ordering all to disperse following multiple property damages in the Loop. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 17, 2017

By midnight, the crowd had dispersed and the heavy police presence reduced to just a few officers.

Aside from the small group that clashed with police late Saturday night, the protests that continued to ripple throughout the St. Louis area on Saturday were peaceful.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Delmar Loop early Friday evening to demonstrate against the Jason Stockley verdict. Marching down Delmar Boulevard and through the surrounding area, the group chanted, "No justice, no profits!" and "Shut it down!" Drums accompanied the marchers as they chanted in unison.

After marching back to their starting point in the Delmar Loop, organizers of the protest told the group to leave and regroup downtown on Sunday. But a small section of protesters remained to protest, marching up and down the street before stopping at the Delmar Blvd. and Skinker

The group reached the intersection of Skinker and Delmar and fanned out into a large circle, covering all four corners. Many laid on the ground as a symbolic representation of those who lost their lives at the hands of police officers.

Protestors perform a 'die-in' at intersection Skinker & Delmar Boulevards in St. Louis. #jasonstockley pic.twitter.com/zeCmE0bGbI — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) September 16, 2017

After several minutes, the group rose and walked arm-in-arm down Skinker toward Forest Park.

Police blocked streets to allow the protest to persist without interference from cars or other pedestrians. The group stopped and assembled in a circle once more at Skinker and Forest Park Parkway before heading east toward the Central West End.

-- -- --

Groups gathered at the West County Mall earlier Saturday to make their voices heard.

Protesters initially converged on Heman Park in University City to express their disappointment over the verdict. Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

The scene at the mall was very peaceful. One woman showed up to the protest with her 2-year-old daughter, Kaylin.

Kaylin, who is biracial, was sporting a pink dress that said, "My Life Matters."

After about an hour, the protesters left and headed to West County Mall. They chanted things like, "No justice, no profits," "Shut it down," and "White Silence is Violence" as they walked throughout the mall.

Protesters later went to Chesterfield Mall and held a demonstration in response to the verdict.

After leaving Chesterfield Mall, the protesters spent a short time at Taste of St. Louis, according to security at the event.

