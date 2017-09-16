'Shut it down!' Protesters gather at local malls after Stockley verdict

Protesters hung this sign over a railing at West County Mall in response to the Jason Stockley verdict (Credit: Marielle Mohs, KMOV

As protests continue to ripple throughout the St. Louis area, one group gathered at West County Mall to make their voices heard.

Protesters initially converged on Heman Park in University City to express their disappointment over the verdict in the trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer who was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

When News 4 first arrived, the scene was very peaceful. One woman showed up to the protest with her 2-year-old daughter, Kaylin.

Kaylin, who is biracial, was sporting a pink dress that said, "My Life Matters."

After about an hour, the protesters left and headed to West County Mall. They chanted things like, "No justice, no profits," "Shut it down," and "White Silence is Violence" as they walked throughout the mall.

Protesters later went to Chesterfield Mall and held a demonstration in response to the verdict.

