U2 'deeply saddened' by events in St. Louis, cancels show

Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 perform at the Rose Bowl during The Joshua Tree tour on Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

After U2's concert at The Dome at America's Center was cancelled on Saturday, a statement was made on the band's Instagram page expressing their sadness about the events that have been happening in St. Louis.

The cancellation comes in the wake of protests against the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on first degree murder charges related to the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

On Saturday morning, Live Nation and U2 released the following statement on the band's website:

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.

We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.



In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.

Saturday afternoon, Bono posted to the U2 Instagram page expressing sadness regarding the events in St. Louis and the cancellation of their show:

Deeply saddened at what has happened in St. Louis and having to cancel our show tonight….I found myself reading Dr. King’s speech from the National Cathedral and asking myself is this 1968 or 2017? - Bono

'Human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability….we are coming to ask America to be true to the huge promissory note that it signed years ago. And we are coming to engage in dramatic nonviolent action, to call attention to the gulf between promise and fulfillment; to make the invisible visible.'

The band's website says refunds will be available to fans either online or at the point of purchase depending on the ticket.

St. Louligans, the official fan section of St. Louis FC, is offering fans who were hoping to attend the game a chance to come to tonight's game against Orlando City.

We'd rather be With You than Without You. Come to the game and we'll get you in. pic.twitter.com/8FHAKTDlLM — St.Louligans ?? (@StLouligans) September 16, 2017

