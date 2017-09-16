U2 cancels concert at The Dome

Bono and Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 perform at the Rose Bowl during The Joshua Tree tour on Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saturday's U2 concert, scheduled to be held at The Dome at America's Center, has been canceled.

The announcement comes in the wake of protests against the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on first degree murder charges related to the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

On Saturday morning, Live Nation and U2 released the following statement on the band's website:

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.

We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.



In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.

The band's website says refunds will be available to fans either online or at point of purchase depending on the ticket.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved