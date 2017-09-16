Teenage girl dies in car accident in St. Charles County

A teenage girl is dead and a 28-year-old man is in the hospital following an accident in St. Charles County on Saturday.

The accident happened on Highway 79 just south of Route C. Police say around 2:48 a.m., 17-year-old Zoe M. Gratton of Farmington was driving northbound in a 2005 Ford Focus when she made contact with a 2016 Volkswagon Jetta that was traveling southbound.

Gratton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jetta, 28-year-old Marks C. Christopher of Eureka, was taken to Progress West Hospital with minor injuries.

