Protesters, police clash in CWE; tear gas deployed, bricks thrown

Police deployed tear gas and donned riot gear and gas masks after Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house was vandalized Friday night.

Officers say several people converged on Krewson’s home near the Central West End, threw rocks and broke windows, and red paint was visible on the facade of the home and one of the windows.

Police responded immediately and cleared protesters from the property. The crowd was pressed further and further back from the home, and officers warned anyone who did not comply with orders would be arrested.

Officers have given two commands that this is an unlawful assembly, order to disperse. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Tear gas was later deployed as more than 100 officers gathered in riot gear and gas maskes in the area around Krewson's home.

Police said one officer was hurt after someone threw a brick.

