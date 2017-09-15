Three-piece marching band breaks out during protests

During Friday's protests in St. Louis following the Stockley trial verdict, one sound could be heard in the middle of it all -- brass instruments.

Footage of the protesters at the intersection of Tucker and Clark show three men with brass instruments strolling along other demonstrators. Primarily heard is the tuba. The trio can even be seen casually passing by protesters with knives and guns.

Demonstrators began gathering around 9 a.m. Friday morning, just after Honorable Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson announced a not-guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved