Anthony Smith's mother speaks following Stockley verdict

Near the intersection where her son was killed, the mother of Anthony Smith commented on the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

Anne Smith had planned to make a statement shortly after the verdict was announced, but News 4 was told she was she too distraught because she felt she was experiencing her son’s death a second time.

Later, however, she went out to the intersection of West Florissant and Acme to speak. She was surrounded by family and friends as well as State Rep. Bruce Franks and Alderman John Collins Mohammed.

“I’m not going to stand here and say ‘no justice, no peace.’ My soul is burning, my heart is broken. I say I ain’t get no justice, I could never be at peace,” Anne Smith said. “I can’t speak for no one else, but I know the system didn’t work on behalf of Anthony Lamar Smith.”

Anne Smith and others gathered said they thought the evidence showed Stockley committed murder.

