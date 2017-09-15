PROGRAMMING ALERT: KMOV breaking news coverage interrupts soap operas; shows rescheduled

KMOV breaking news about the Stockley trial verdict interrupted normal programming Friday morning and afternoon. The interrupted programs have been rescheduled.

The Young and the Restless will air at 1:07 a.m. Saturday morning (overnight Friday). The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 2:05 a.m. Saturday morning (Friday overnight).

The soap operas will also air Friday night on the cable network POP. The Bold and the Beautiful will air on POP at 5:30 p.m., and The Young and the Restless will air on POP at 6 p.m.

The shows will also be available to watch on cbs.com Saturday morning.

