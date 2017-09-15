Watch: Police detain protesters after altercation

Police detained at least two protesters after a brief altercation Friday, video from Twitter showed.

Protesters attempted to block a bus carrying officers along Tucker Boulevard.

Police make their first few arrests because folks were blocking a bus that contained other officers. #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/Iq8U4PUYJC — Christian P. Bryant (@BryantCP) September 15, 2017

A man with a bike can be seen arguing with police as they were detaining another person on the street. He was eventually detained by officers after becoming physical with a policeman.