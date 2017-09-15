Watch: Police detain protesters after altercation - KMOV.com

Watch: Police detain protesters after altercation

By KMOV.com Staff
Credit: Christian Bryant/Newsy Credit: Christian Bryant/Newsy

Police detained at least two protesters after a brief altercation Friday, video from Twitter showed. 

Protesters attempted to block a bus carrying officers along Tucker Boulevard.

A man with a bike can be seen arguing with police as they were detaining another person on the street. He was eventually detained by officers after becoming physical with a policeman.

