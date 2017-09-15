Authorities identify decomposed bodies of husband, wife, deaths ruled homicide

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a double-homicide that occurred in Blackwell, Missouri on Wednesday.

The double homicide occurred on Sept. 13.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were called for a wellness check on Dark Hollow Road. The party who asked the deputies to conduct the check said the man who lived at the residence had not reported for work in more than a week. He had not been heard from, nor had his wife.

When the deputies entered the unsecured home, they found no one inside. After searching the area around the home, deputies said they found a badly decomposed male body. The body of a female, also badly decomposing, was found a short distance from the male's body in a wooded area.

An autopsy the following day would reveal the bodies identities as 50 year-old John L. Lewis and 58 year-old Diana L. Lewis.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Office is investigating the double homicide with the aide of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The cause of death for both victims has not been released yet, but both are being considered homicides.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities are have developed persons of interest.

