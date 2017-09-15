NAACP asks DOJ for full review of Stockley case following not guilty verdict

Protestors march through the city streets following a not guilty verdict on September 15, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Protests erupted today following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis City NAACP is asking for the Department of Justice to review the Jason Stockley case following the not guilty verdict.

In a letter to President Donald J. Trump, NAACP President Adolphus M. Pruitt demands a full review of the case of the State of Missouri vs. Jason Stockley by the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice.

Pruitt cites a response Albert S. Watkins, the attorney for Anthony Smith’s fiancée, made to reporters after the verdict was released:

I can tell you on a personal level, being intimately familiar with all of the evidence in this case, the facts in this case, that I find the ultimate disposition, the ruling, to be appalling. (The ruling is) appallingly contrary to all the evidence that was present, all of the evidence that was introduced into the record as a matter of official entry in this case.

The letter, which was also sent to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen, states the community has lost faith in local authorities to fairly and impartially handle cases. It also states that the Justice Department is being asked to provide another set of eyes to the case to “get to the truth of what happened and to ensure that has justice has been served.”

