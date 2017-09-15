Mike Brown Sr. speaks out following Stockley verdict

Following the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Friday morning, Mike Brown Sr., father of Michael Brown who was fatally shot in Ferguson in 2014, has spoken out.

"I'm very upset. This is like a repeat of my situation, you know," Brown said. "So I can understand how the family actually feels, you know. All I can do is just be here and support the family. I'm reliving right now what this family is going through."

Brown said the emotions he felt in 2014 when his son died are now back, although he also said those emotions never left.

"I feel the same way every day," Brown said.

Amidst the protests Friday morning, Brown said he is upset but not surprised by the not-guilty verdict.

"Never give up. Hopefully something else could change," Brown said. "That's what I've been banking on myself."

Brown also said that seeing "tanks and gear" in the city reminds him of what happened with the death of his son. When asked about peaceful protests, he said there are people with many different feelings.

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Brown said.

Friday morning, Honorable Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson announced a not-guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved