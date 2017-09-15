Protesters begin to gather in downtown St. Louis - KMOV.com

Protesters begin to gather in downtown St. Louis

Protesters attempt to gain access to Highway 40 in downtown, but are turned away by officers (KMOV) Protesters attempt to gain access to Highway 40 in downtown, but are turned away by officers (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters have gathered at the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis after a judge found former St. Louis officer not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Smith.

The protesters have locked arms and walked in the street outside the courthouse.

Protesters are shouting that the Friday verdict is unfair and that they want justice.

Police have shut down the intersection near Market and Tucker, near the courthouse and City Hall. Around 10:15 a large group of protesters began heading toward Interstate 64 at Clark.

