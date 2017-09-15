Protesters begin to gather in downtown St. Louis

Less than an hour following the judge's ruling that St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, the attorney for Smith's fiancee spoke with reporters on the steps of the 22nd Circuit Courthouse.

Less than an hour following the judge's ruling that St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, the attorney for Smith's fiancee spoke with reporters on the steps of the 22nd Circuit Courthouse.

Smith family attorney finds verdict 'appalling', says city has 'right to be mad'

Smith family attorney finds verdict 'appalling', says city has 'right to be mad'

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Mike Brown Sr. said Friday morning.

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Mike Brown Sr. said Friday morning.

Protesters attempt to gain access to Highway 40 in downtown, but are turned away by officers (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters have gathered at the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis after a judge found former St. Louis officer not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Smith.

The protesters have locked arms and walked in the street outside the courthouse.

Click to watch live

Protesters are shouting that the Friday verdict is unfair and that they want justice.

Police have shut down the intersection near Market and Tucker, near the courthouse and City Hall. Around 10:15 a large group of protesters began heading toward Interstate 64 at Clark.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved