Police chief calls for peaceful demonstrations following Stockley verdict

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole released a statement Friday advocating for any protesters to demonstrate peacefully following the Jason Stockley verdict.

"While we know emotions are running high, our number one priority is protecting and serving our citizens," O'Toole's statement read. "We ask that citizens who choose to demonstrate, do so peacefully."

The statement also read that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is committed to ensuring every citizen's First Amendment rights, but is equally committed to enforcing the laws of the city while upholding core values of service, integrity, leadership and fair treatment to all.

Friday morning, Honorable Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson announced a not-guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

