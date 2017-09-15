Police chief calls for peaceful demonstrations following Stockley verdict

The Latest on the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black man in St. Louis (all times local):

The Latest on the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black man in St. Louis (all times local):

Less than an hour following the judge's ruling that St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, the attorney for Smith's fiancee spoke with reporters on the steps of the 22nd Circuit Courthouse.

Less than an hour following the judge's ruling that St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, the attorney for Smith's fiancee spoke with reporters on the steps of the 22nd Circuit Courthouse.

Smith family attorney finds verdict 'appalling', says city has 'right to be mad'

Smith family attorney finds verdict 'appalling', says city has 'right to be mad'

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Mike Brown Sr. said Friday morning.

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Mike Brown Sr. said Friday morning.

Skyzoom4 over protesters after the Jason Stockley verdict was released Friday (Credit: KMOV)

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole released a statement Friday advocating for any protesters to demonstrate peacefully following the Jason Stockley verdict.

"While we know emotions are running high, our number one priority is protecting and serving our citizens," O'Toole's statement read. "We ask that citizens who choose to demonstrate, do so peacefully."

The statement also read that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is committed to ensuring every citizen's First Amendment rights, but is equally committed to enforcing the laws of the city while upholding core values of service, integrity, leadership and fair treatment to all.

Friday morning, Honorable Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson announced a not-guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved