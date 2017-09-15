Police chief calls for peaceful demonstrations following Stockley verdict

"All I have to say is that I pray for my city," Mike Brown Sr. said Friday morning.More >
Less than an hour following the judge's ruling that St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of murdering Anthony Lamar Smith, the attorney for Smith's fiancee spoke with reporters on the steps of the 22nd Circuit Courthouse.
Amid the upcoming Jason Stockley verdict, schools are closing on Friday and some weekend events have been canceled or postponed
After Jason Stockley was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, officials began releasing statements.
Protesters have gathered at the steps of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis after a judge found former St. Louis officer not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Smith.
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.
