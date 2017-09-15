Potential for unrest causing concern for those who live, work in city

News 4 has learned that contractors boarded up three local Sprint stores Thursday. Credit: KMOV

The potential for unrest after the Jason Stockley trial is causing concern for people who live and work in St. Louis City.

Stockley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Smith. Sources tell News 4 they expect a verdict to be announced on Friday. Some activists have warned of mass disruptions if Stockley is acquitted.

One downtown resident told News 4 she supports law enforcement and the right to protest and hopes things remain civil.

“Most people tend to make it that way. They tend to draw it out however long they could. I am disabled and don’t want to be trampled,” said downtown resident Katrina Grapphenreed.

South Grand saw heavy protests following the Darren Wilson grand jury decision in 2014. An employee at one of those businesses saw his place of work untouched. He said he hopes the same happens this time.

News 4 has learned that contractors boarded up three local Sprint stores Thursday.

