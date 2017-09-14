Ferguson businesses preparing for potential protests following Stockley verdict

A few businesses in Ferguson are preparing for potential protests following a possibility of the Stockley verdict Friday. (Credit: KMOV)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A few businesses in Ferguson are preparing for potential protests following a verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

Faraci Pizza on South Florissant Rd. placed a protective covering over their windows Thursday.

Employees say the thick plastic was donated three years ago during the Ferguson demonstrations.

News 4 spoke with the owner about her safety plan should protests arise.

“If things get too bad, we lock up we go home. I’ve got to keep my employees and my family safe,” said Dawne Marshall, “Hopefully, there will be no destruction, but we can’t bank on that.”

Marshall says she and her husband have called Ferguson home their entire lives and love their community.

