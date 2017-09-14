Events, schools canceled amid upcoming Stockley verdict

Amid the upcoming verdict in the Jason Stockley case, schools are closing on Friday and some weekend events have been canceled or postponed.

The St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s that was scheduled to take place Saturday in downtown St. Louis has been postponed. Peggy Killian with the Alzheimer’s Association said city officials advised them they couldn’t guarantee there would be adequate numbers of first responders.

St. Bishop DuBorg High School announced it has called off class and activities on Friday.

Rosati-Kain High School also announced it has called off all classes and activities for Friday.

Preclarus Mastery Academy chose "to err on the side of caution and cancel classes" for Friday, according to their website.

In a letter posted to their Facebook page, Cardinal Ritter College Prep said school would be canceled Friday. They also stated the varsity football game scheduled for Friday against Duchesne Catholic High School was rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Other events such as the U2 concert and the Forest Park Balloon Glow are currently going on as scheduled.

