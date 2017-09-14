Fiancee of Anthony Smith and Gov. Greitens call for peace ahead of Stockley verdict

Christina Wilson and Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens are urging peace ahead of the Jason Stockley verdict. Credit: KMOV

"However it goes, I ask for peace," said Christina Wilson.

The fiancée of Anthony Smith called for harmony during a press conference with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens ahead of a rumored verdict in the Jason Stockley trial.

"Anyone who truly loves Anthony and his daughter, I prefer for you guys to do everything peacefully," said Wilson.

Sources expect a verdict to be announced on Friday. The method in which the judge will render a verdict, as well as an exact time and place, remain unclear. Some activists have warned of mass disruptions if Stockley is acquitted.

Stockley is charged with first-degree murder of Smith.

"One life has been lost in this case and we don't need more bloodshed," said Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. "We know that people will feel pain and hurt, but please, for Christina's sake and for her daughter's sake, don't turn that pain into violence."

