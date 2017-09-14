‘Pedal for the Cause’ benefits Y98 radio personality Jen Myers

"Pedal for the Cause" will kick off Sept. 23 and for the past seven years the cancer fighting group has raised nearly $16 million dollars. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – “Pedal for the Cause” will kick off Sept. 23 and for the past seven years the cancer fighting group has raised nearly $16 million dollars.

The money raised for cancer research stays in the St. Louis Metropolitan area and even benefited popular personality Jen Myers of Y-98.

“Some days are better than others, I’m slowly getting my energy back,” said Myers.

In May 2016, Myers said she was diagnosed with breast cancer on her daughter’s half birthday.

“Every day is just a reflection on where I was last year and how lucky I am,” said Myers.

Myers was shocked at the diagnoses because at the time, no one in her family had a history of cancer. Two weeks after doctors realized it was actually stage three, the cancer came to her skin.

“Birthdays and half birthdays mean so much more to me now,” said Myers.

After some long daunting months of chemotherapy, Jen Myers was able to ring her final bell at the Sitemann’s Cancer Center.

“I had my CT scan a week before Christmas and I got the all clear. I don’t think I can ever get a better Christmas present than that,” said Myers.

Myers told News 4 she is still on medications to prevent cancer from coming back.

“You have to have hope and that a positive attitude will help you through your journey with cancer,” said Myers.

You can help others like Jen Myers conquer cancer by joining the KMOV “Pedal the Cause” team.

Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt is the KMOV team captain.

If you would like to join as a cyclist, a stationary rider, or a virtual rider, join here.

