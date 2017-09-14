Marine veteran given new home mortgage-free

Retired U.S. Gunnery Sergeant David Edger and his family are excited about being able to share meals together at the kitchen table. Credit: KMOV

A retired Marine veteran received a new home in Hazelwood Wednesday that is mortgage free.

Retired U.S. Gunnery Sergeant David Edger and his family are excited about being able to share meals together at the kitchen table.

Edger and his wife have five children. The home in Hazelwood was renovated and donated by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals and Bank of America.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved