Mayor Krewson issues public statement regarding Stockley verdict

In a two minute video on YouTube, St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson delivered a statement relating to the Jason Stockley verdict, which is expected to be released on Friday.

Krewson said she doesn't know when the verdict will come down, or what it will be.

"I do know that there continues to be a lot of anxiety and worry about the decision and it's potential impact on each of us and the city," Krewson said.

Krewson explained that local and state law enforcement have planned and trained for potential reactions to the verdict. In addition to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, St. Louis County Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Governor's Office. On Thursday, Governor Eric Greitens said he would be putting the Missouri National Guard on standby as a precaution to the potential reaction.

"That said, law enforcement will do its job and follow the proper protocols to stop unlawful behavior and de-escalate situations as needed," Krewson said. "Anyone intent on violence and vandalism toward people or property will be arrested."

:"As I've stated before, we may not understand our neighbor, our friends, or even our family member's reactions, but it is up to each of us to try."

Krewson reiterated that does not mean condoning physical harm to others or destruction of property.

"Thank you for listening," Krewson said to end her video. "My thoughts are with all St. Louisans."

