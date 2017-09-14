News 4 Schools: Alternative seating

Some students at Rockwood South Middle School aren’t sitting at traditional desks, but are using yoga balls, upholstered chairs and standing tables. Credit: KMOV

Teachers tell children all the time to stay in their seats.

But often, it’s the last thing a child wants to do. However, teachers in the Rockwood School District are giving students an alternative.

Some students at Rockwood South Middle School aren’t sitting at traditional desks, but are using yoga balls, upholstered chairs and standing tables.

Administrators say many parents were skeptical of the idea at first but are now onboard.

