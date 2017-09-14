Clergyman says there will not be destruction, but disruption following Stockley verdict

Rev. Clinton Stancil with the Waymen AME Church said many people feel frustrated and do not want to stay silent anymore. Rev. Stancil said while there will be no destruction, there will be disruption. Credit: KMOV

A lot of uncertainty is surrounding the Jason Stockley verdict, which is expected to come down on Friday.

Rev. Clinton Stancil with the Waymen AME Church said many people feel frustrated and do not want to stay silent anymore. Rev. Stancil said while there will be no destruction, there will be disruption.

"Disruptive means it is going to be economic," Rev. Stancil said. "What I mean by that is, there is going to be protests. There is going to be mass protests and those mass protests will be located where it causes disruption."

News 4 spoke with the ACLU. They said they will make sure people will be allowed to express their first amendment right to protest."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved