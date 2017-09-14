Truck fire closes lanes of I-44 near downtown - KMOV.com

Truck fire closes lanes of I-44 near downtown

A truck fire has closed lanes of I-44 near the Dome at America's Center. Credit: St. Louis Fire Department A truck fire has closed lanes of I-44 near the Dome at America's Center. Credit: St. Louis Fire Department
(Credit: MoDOT) (Credit: MoDOT)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A vehicle fire has closed lanes of I-44 in downtown St. Louis.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the stretch of I-44 near the Dome at America’s Center. 

Firefighters said the driver of the truck was the only victim and was badly burned. The truck was towing two other cars.

As of 6:00 p.m, only one lane of traffic was getting through.

