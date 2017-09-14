Man wanted by SLMPD arrested by Alabama Sheriff's Office - KMOV.com

Man wanted by SLMPD arrested by Alabama Sheriff's Office

Posted: Updated:
Andre Williams (Greene County Sheriff's Office) Andre Williams (Greene County Sheriff's Office)
KMOV.com -

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a suspect that is wanted by St. Louis Police for First Degree Murder and a parole violation. 

The sheriff's office, with the assistance of the 17th circuit drug task force, and the Eutaw Police Department arrested Andre Lemoyne Williams Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m.

Williams, 32, was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for violating his parole and for First Degree Murder. Williams was appointed a $1 million cash bond. 

Williams is awaiting extradition in the Greene County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly