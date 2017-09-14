Clayton residents report owl attacks

Several people have reported being attacked by an owl in Clayton over the past couple days.

Chief Kevin Murphy of the Clayton Police Department said in a Nextdoor post the owl reportedly swooped down and attacked the residents as they were walking on or near South Meramec and Clayton Roads.

One woman was attacked before sunrise Tuesday morning and two more people were attacked Tuesday night.

The Nextdoor post also states World Bird Sanctuary Executive Director Brian Bissonnette said this is a problem all over the area because owls are nesting. To ensure safety against owl attacks, Bissonnette suggested to walk with an umbrella or wear a hat.

