Governor takes steps to put Mo. National Guard on standby in anticipation of Stockley verdict

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has taken the initial steps to put the Missouri National Guard on standby in anticipation of possible events related to the Jason Stockley verdict.

“As Governor, I am committed to protecting everyone’s constitutional right to protest peacefully while also protecting people’s lives, homes, and communities. Taking the steps to put the Missouri National Guard on standby is a necessary precaution,” said Gov. Greitens.

According to an announcement by the governor’s office, the Missouri National Guard may be needed to help protect “critical infrastructure and free up civilian law enforcement to protect people’s right to protest peacefully.”

Stockley, a former St. Louis Police Officer, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Smith, who was shot and killed following a police chase in 2011.

Thursday morning, multiple sources with law enforcement and the court system told News 4 they expect Judge Timothy Wilson to render a verdict in the trial on Friday.

