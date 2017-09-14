Governor takes steps to put Mo. National Guard on standby in anticipation of Stockley verdict

Multiple sources with law enforcement and the court system tell News 4 they expect Judge Timothy Wilson to render a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Jason Stockley on Friday.More >
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has taken the initial steps to put the Missouri National Guard on standby in anticipation of possible events related to the Jason Stockley verdict.
A Webster Groves family is desperately working to bring family members stuck in the Hurricane Irma ravaged island of St. Thomas home to Missouri.
Eighth grader Alex Fisher and his two friends were riding the bus from Rogers Middle School on Monday back home in south St. Louis Monday when they noticed something was wrong
