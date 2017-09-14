10-year-old volunteer set to help mow White House lawn

(CBS NEWS) KMOV.com - A 10-year-old boy will get to try his hands at a White House job on Friday after penning a letter to President Trump, lending his lawn-mowing services to the White House groundskeeping crew.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at Wednesday's press briefing that Frank, a Falls Church, Virginia resident, will be visiting the White House on Friday to help cut the grass in the Rose Garden.

Last month, Frank wrote to Mr. Trump saying it would be his honor to mow the lawn one weekend.

