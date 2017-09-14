Customer gives Festus Gas Mart employee winning lottery ticket

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A generous customer gave a Festus woman a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.

“He came in on his usual route and grabbed two tickets. He just gave me one and said ‘Have a good night,’” said Katerina Thornton, who works at Stockham’s Gas Mart on County Road CC.

Thornton, who is a new employee at the Gas Mart, said the customer who gifted her the ticket is known for purchasing an extra ticket to give to the clerk that sold him the tickets.

Following the drawing, Thornton’s boss realized their location sold a $384,000 winning ticket for the Show Me Cash drawing.

“It was a whole ordeal. I didn’t even know about it and went to work leaving the ticket at my house,” said Thornton. “My boss came up and asked if I had happened to get one. So I called my mom and had her look at the numbers. I think my boss was more excited than I was at first. I was in shock. I was definitely not expecting it.”

Thornton said she plans on using the money to put a down payment on her first home, set some aside as a college fund for her son and save the rest.

